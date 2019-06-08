Home
Services
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph BARBARO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph "Joe" BARBARO

Notice Condolences

Joseph "Joe" BARBARO Notice
BARBARO Joseph 'Joe' of Thirroul



Passed away suddenly on June 5, 2019. Loving husband of Rita. Much loved father and father in law of Frank and Judith, George and Jan. Nonno to Jennifer and Daniel, Sharon and Andrew and Anna. Poppy to Jon and David, great grandfather to Tayla, Cameron, Luca, Indie. Loved brother of Frances and Jack Dal Santo (both decd), Pat and Betty (both decd), Mary and Mario Bastianon (both decd), Dom and Doreen, Jess and Frank Staltari, Rosie and Edgio Bertolin (both decd). Joe will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 87 Years

Forever in our hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Joe's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Friday June 14, 2019 at 2pm.



In lieu of flowers donations to The Heart Foundation would be appreciated.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.