|
|
BARBARO Joseph 'Joe' of Thirroul
Passed away suddenly on June 5, 2019. Loving husband of Rita. Much loved father and father in law of Frank and Judith, George and Jan. Nonno to Jennifer and Daniel, Sharon and Andrew and Anna. Poppy to Jon and David, great grandfather to Tayla, Cameron, Luca, Indie. Loved brother of Frances and Jack Dal Santo (both decd), Pat and Betty (both decd), Mary and Mario Bastianon (both decd), Dom and Doreen, Jess and Frank Staltari, Rosie and Edgio Bertolin (both decd). Joe will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 87 Years
Forever in our hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Joe's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Friday June 14, 2019 at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers donations to The Heart Foundation would be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 8, 2019