|
|
FERNANDES Jose Gregorio of Warrawong.
He passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on June 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Maria Manuela Fernandes (dec). Well respected father of his children, and a much loved Avo of his grandchildren.
Jose will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Portugal.
Aged 89 Years
Forever in our hearts
Rosary will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong on Sunday June 16, 2019 at 6:30pm.
A Mass of Christian Burial for the repose of Jose's soul will be celebrated in St Francis Of Assisi Catholic Church, 1 Bruce Rd, Warrawong on Monday June 17, 2019 at 11am, to be followed by burial in Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 15, 2019