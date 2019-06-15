Home
Services
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
42761000
Resources
More Obituaries for Jose FERNANDES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jose Gregorio FERNANDES

Notice Condolences

Jose Gregorio FERNANDES Notice
FERNANDES Jose Gregorio of Warrawong.



He passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on June 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Maria Manuela Fernandes (dec). Well respected father of his children, and a much loved Avo of his grandchildren.

Jose will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Portugal.



Aged 89 Years

Forever in our hearts



Rosary will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong on Sunday June 16, 2019 at 6:30pm.



A Mass of Christian Burial for the repose of Jose's soul will be celebrated in St Francis Of Assisi Catholic Church, 1 Bruce Rd, Warrawong on Monday June 17, 2019 at 11am, to be followed by burial in Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.