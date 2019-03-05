Home
WALSH John of Albion Park Rail,

formerly of Jamberoo



Passed away peacefully on March 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Joan. Dearly loved father and father in law of Trish and Barry, and John. Much loved Grandad of his grandchildren Matthew, Liam and Shannen, Nicholas, Rhys and Kaitlin, Daniel and Steph, and his great grandchildren Chloe, and Lillie. Loved brother and brother in law of Kevin and Dorothy (both dec), Maureen and Alan (both dec), Betty and George (dec), Bernard (dec) and Maree, Lawrence and Esma (both dec), Marie and Jim.



Aged 89 Years

In God's Care



Requiem Mass for the repose of John's soul will be celebrated in St Matthews Catholic Church, Chapel Lane Jamberoo on Friday March 8, 2019 at 1pm. Following the Mass his funeral will proceed to Jamberoo Cemetery, Drualla Road, Jamberoo.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 5, 2019
