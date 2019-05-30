|
TIMOTHY, John (Timmo / JT) of Port Kembla Passed away peacefully on Monday May 27, 2019. Beloved partner of the late Julia. Loved brother of Lyn (Sis) and Max (dec). Uncle to Jodie, Kylie, Scott and their families. Timmo will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends. Aged 71 Years Gone Punting John's funeral service will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong on Friday May 31, 2019 at 12noon. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 30, 2019