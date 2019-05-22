Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals
257 Princes Highway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(02) 4284 3103
MYERS John 08.01.1946 - 18.05.2019

Late of Corrimal



Loved Dad and Father-In-Law of Scott & Renee and Grant & Wendy. Adored Grandad of Lauren, Oscar, Vegas and Teagan. Cherished Brother of Bob, Muriel & Ken, Jean and Peter.



Forever In Our Hearts



Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the Funeral Service for JOHN to be held in the Chapel of Hansen and Cole Funerals, 257 Princes Highway, Bulli, on Monday 27th May 2019 commencing at 10.00am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 22, 2019
