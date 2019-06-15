|
KORING John of Warilla
John passed away peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday 11th June 2019. Loving husband to Joan. Doting father to Lee and Helene. Proud Pa who adored his grandchildren Amanda, Carissa, Scott and Harrison. Loving great Pa to baby Zila. Dear brother to Barry and Helene. John will be sadly missed by all.
Aged 75 years
Forever in our hearts
John's relatives and friends are warmly invited to celebrate his life at a service to be held in the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen and Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr Kembla Grange on Tuesday 18th June 2019, commencing at 2:30pm.
In lieu of flowers donations are invited to Illawarra Cancer Carers, a donation box will be provided.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 15, 2019