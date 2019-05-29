|
BODE John Huntley Passed away surrounded by loved ones on 25th May, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Robyn (dec). Adored dad of Brett and Martine. Devoted poppy & grandpa of Tameka, Brendan, Jayden, Indigo, Charlise, Mitchell, Saffron and Sienna. Loving brother of Glenda and Kevin.
Gone Bowling ......
Relatives and friends of John are invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday 31st May, 2019 commencing at 9.30am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 29, 2019