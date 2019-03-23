|
|
CROWTHER JOHN HENRY of Dapto
Passed away peacefully March 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Bev. Dearly loved father and father in law of Kelly and Laurie, Jason and Julie, Tracey-Lee (dec), Troy, Cheyne, Scott and Sally. Much loved Pop of Emma, Rob, Dave, Craig, Blake, Levi and cherished great grandad. Loved brother and brother in law. John will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
2/6/1944 - 20/3/2019
A life well lived
Relatives and friends are invited to attend John's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Wednesday March 27, 2019 at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 23, 2019