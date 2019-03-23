Home
JOHN HENRY CROWTHER

CROWTHER JOHN HENRY of Dapto



Passed away peacefully March 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Bev. Dearly loved father and father in law of Kelly and Laurie, Jason and Julie, Tracey-Lee (dec), Troy, Cheyne, Scott and Sally. Much loved Pop of Emma, Rob, Dave, Craig, Blake, Levi and cherished great grandad. Loved brother and brother in law. John will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



2/6/1944 - 20/3/2019

A life well lived



Relatives and friends are invited to attend John's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Wednesday March 27, 2019 at 2pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 23, 2019
