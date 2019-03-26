Home
IN LOVING MEMORY OF JOHN FREDERICK LUCK "LUCKY" Late of Urunga,Tarrawanna & Windang.

14.02.1942 - 22.03.2019



Devoted Husband of Marriane. Loving Father to Lee, Tanya, Monique & Daniel. Caring Poppy to his many Grandchildren & Great Grandchildren.



Passed Away Peacefully.

Aged 77 years.

Now in God's care.





Relatives and friends of Lucky are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at theUniting Church of Australia, 48 Moore Street, Austinmer on Thursday 28th March, 2019 commencing at 12 midday.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 26, 2019
