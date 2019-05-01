|
|
MOSS John Ernest of Horsley,
formerly of Helensburgh
formerly of Lambeth England.
John passed away peacefully, whilst sleeping, on Saturday 27th April, 2019. Beloved husband of Jenny. Much loved father & father in law of Deborah, Katrina & Mark, Ray, Emma & Andrew. Loved Pa to his 11 grandchildren and loving Great Pa to his 14 great grandchildren. Dear brother to Jean. Cherished uncle to all his nieces and nephews. John will be sadly missed by his wonderful family and many dear friends.
Aged 83 years
You are forever in our hearts and our memories of you will be treasured forever.
Relatives and friends of John are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen and Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday 3rd May 2019, commencing at 12.30pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 1, 2019