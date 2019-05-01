Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Resources
More Obituaries for John MOSS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Ernest MOSS


1935 - 2019 Notice Condolences
John Ernest MOSS Notice
MOSS John Ernest of Horsley,

formerly of Helensburgh

formerly of Lambeth England.



John passed away peacefully, whilst sleeping, on Saturday 27th April, 2019. Beloved husband of Jenny. Much loved father & father in law of Deborah, Katrina & Mark, Ray, Emma & Andrew. Loved Pa to his 11 grandchildren and loving Great Pa to his 14 great grandchildren. Dear brother to Jean. Cherished uncle to all his nieces and nephews. John will be sadly missed by his wonderful family and many dear friends.



Aged 83 years



You are forever in our hearts and our memories of you will be treasured forever.



Relatives and friends of John are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen and Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday 3rd May 2019, commencing at 12.30pm.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.