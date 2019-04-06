|
|
FRY JOHN EDWARD of Jamberoo
Passed away peacefully on April 2, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Joan. Dearly loved father and father in law of Karen and Brian, Jo and Bruce, Susi and Mongo. Cherished Grandpa of Brendan, Shane, Mitchell, Sophie, Kyle, and Brady. John will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 81 Years
Rest in Peace
John's funeral service will be held in the chapel, Stan Crapp Funeral Home, Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets Kiama on TuesdayApril 9, 2019 at 10am. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers donations to
The Australian Red Cross
would be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 6, 2019