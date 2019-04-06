Home
Stan Crapp Funerals Pty Ltd
125 Manning Street
Kiama, New South Wales 2533
02 4232 2371
FRY JOHN EDWARD of Jamberoo



Passed away peacefully on April 2, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Joan. Dearly loved father and father in law of Karen and Brian, Jo and Bruce, Susi and Mongo. Cherished Grandpa of Brendan, Shane, Mitchell, Sophie, Kyle, and Brady. John will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 81 Years

Rest in Peace



John's funeral service will be held in the chapel, Stan Crapp Funeral Home, Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets Kiama on TuesdayApril 9, 2019 at 10am. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend.



In lieu of flowers donations to

The Australian Red Cross

would be appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 6, 2019
