Passed away peacefully on March 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Maurene. Dearly loved father and father in law of Diane, Robyn and George, and Mark. Loving Poppy of his 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. John will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 86 Years

Rest peacefully in God's care



Relatives and friends are invited to attend John's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Thursday March 28, 2019 at 2pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019
