DRAKAKIS John of Jervis Bay Passed away suddenly at home on Sunday June 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Kanella. Dearly loved father and father in law of Nick and Stella, Leo and Maria. Adored Papou to Camelia and Mitchell, and John and Great Papou baby Lyla. John will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Greece. Aged 84 Years God has you in His Keeping, we have you in our hearts. Relatives and friends are invited to attend John's funeral service to be held at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church Stewart Street Wollongong on Monday June 24. 2019 at 10:30am. Following John's service, the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka. Prayers will be recited in the Chapel H. Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Sunday 23 June, 2019 at 5pm In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church Jervis Bay.











Published by Illawarra Mercury from June 20 to June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary