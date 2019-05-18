|
|
JONES John Donald â€˜Don' of Russell Vale
Passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on May 16, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Beryl for 65 years. Loving father and father in law of Larraine and Gordon, Roslyn and Terry, Gordon and Noelene. Much loved grandfather to Kylie, Aaron, Nicole, Rory, and Regan. Great grandfather to Ethan, Cooper, and Noah.
Aged 86Years
'Go and have a roll up'
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Don's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes HighwayBulli on Wednesday May 22, 2019 at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from May 18 to May 20, 2019