CHISHOLM John of Albion Park
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on March 16, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Diane. Devoted father and father-in-law of Melissa, Vanessa & David. Adored Poppy of Aaron and Brooke. John will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 72 Years
Rest In Peace
Relatives and friends of John are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Tuesday 26 March, 2019 commencing at 12 midday.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Renal Research would be appreciated - a box will be provided at the Chapel door.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 21, 2019