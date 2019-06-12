|
|
ASHMORE John 'Jack' Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on June 11, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Norma. Dearly loved father and father in law of Robyn and Rodney, Sonja and Neville (dec) . Much loved Grandfather of Brittany, Brendan, Corey, Joelan, Heidi, Wenona, Dale and great grandfather. Brother of Audrey, Ray (dec), Peter (dec), Winston. Jack will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 94Years
Forever in our Hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jack's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore StreetWollongong on Monday June 17, 2019 at 10am.
Sincere appreciation to the staff at The Grange,
IRT Kanahooka
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 12, 2019