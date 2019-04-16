|
|
CHAPPLE JOHN ALEXANDER of St Luke's Retirement Village Dapto
Passed away peacefully on April 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Joan. Dearly loved father of Graham, Ian, Bruce, and their families. John will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 83 Years
Relatives and friends are invited to attend John's funeral service to be held at Dapto Anglican Church, Moombara Street Dapto on Thursday April 18, 2019 at 11am.
In lieu of flowers donations to
Dapto Schools Scripture Board
would be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 16, 2019