Joe (Giuseppe) GUIDO


1968 - 2019
Joe (Giuseppe) GUIDO Notice
GUIDO Joe (Giuseppe) 08.09.1968 - 20.05.2019 - Aged 50 years

Late of Corrimal



Loving Son, Father and Dad of 6, Poppy of 8, Brother, Uncle and Great Friend.



Forever In Our Hearts



Rosary for JOE will be held in the Chapel of Hansen and Cole Funerals, 257 Princes Highway, BULLI on Sunday 26th May 2019 commencing at 6.00pm



Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul of JOE will be celebrated in St Columbkille's Catholic Church, 99 Princes Highway, CORRIMAL on Monday 27th May 2019 commencing at 10.00am. Following Mass, the cortege will proceed to Lakeside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The Heart Foundation.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 24, 2019
