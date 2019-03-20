|
|
DE LA CUERDA Joe (Tony) Passed away peacefully on 15th March 2019. Late of Albion Park Rail. Beloved Brother of Maria Angeles. Admired Uncle of Robert & Lisa, Daniel & Olivia and Great Uncle of Samuel, Lucy, Hayden and Jade. Tony will be sadly missed by his close friends and family.
Aged 70 Years
Peace at Last
Relatives and friends of Tony are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Tuesday 26th March, 2019 commencing at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 20, 2019