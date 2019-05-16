HOLLAND (Moane) Joanne Margaret of Nowra, formerly of Shellharbour







It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of Jo on Saturday 11th May 2019. Much loved partner of Mark. Adored and loving mother to Owen, Skye, Ashleigh. Cherished nanny to her 4 grandchilren Shaylee, Nate, Mackenzie, Amali and bubs to come. The lovliest daughter to June and John (dec). Loving stepmum to Connor, Dylan, Tegan. Jo will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.







Ages 55 years







Forever in our hearts and now another star



in the night sky







Jo's relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen and Cole, 634 Northcliff Drive Kembla Grange on Monday 20th May 2019, commencing at 2:30pm.







'Jo's wish was for informal colourful dress attire to be worn with a splash or full purple'







In lieu of flowers a donation to Ovian Cancer Australia would be very much appreciated.







Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary