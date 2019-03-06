|
|
DOHERTY Joan Patricia Passed away peacefully on the 1st March 2019 aged 83yrs. Devoted wife of Frank Loving Mum to Michael, Mark, Brian, Anthony, Kerrie-Lynn & Carol-Anne Loving Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Relatives and Friends are respectfully invited to attend a Requiem Mass Funeral service to be held at Stella Maris Catholic Church 2 - 10 Church Street Maroochydore. Qld 4558 at 12.00pm on Thursday 7th March. A Cellebration of Joan's life and Refreshments will follow the service at the Living Choice Retirement Village 21 Baywater Drive Twin Waters P (07) 5449 9383 | F (07) 5447 1080 www.drysdalefunerals.com.au
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 6, 2019