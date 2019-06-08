|
|
BARWISE Joan May
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our beautiful Mum, Joan Barwise. Died peacefully on June 6, 2019 with her 2 daughters by her side. Dearly loved wife of Raymond (dec). Mother and mother in law of Raelene and Ralph Stevenson, Marilyn and Phillip Harrigan. Adored Nana of Kirri, Troy, Karen, Glenn. Cherished great grandma to Paige, Blade, Armani, Knox, Sage. Sister and sister in law of Emily and Bill Kerr (both dec), Mavis and Jerry McKinnon (both dec).
Joan was a proud Balgownie
resident for her 92 years.
She was our Inspiration in Life
Forever loved
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Joan's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Thursday June 13, 2019 at 12noon.
In lieu of flowers a collection box will be
provided for donations to
The Red Cross
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 8, 2019