H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Joan May BARWISE

Notice

Joan May BARWISE Notice
BARWISE Joan May



It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our beautiful Mum, Joan Barwise. Died peacefully on June 6, 2019 with her 2 daughters by her side. Dearly loved wife of Raymond (dec). Mother and mother in law of Raelene and Ralph Stevenson, Marilyn and Phillip Harrigan. Adored Nana of Kirri, Troy, Karen, Glenn. Cherished great grandma to Paige, Blade, Armani, Knox, Sage. Sister and sister in law of Emily and Bill Kerr (both dec), Mavis and Jerry McKinnon (both dec).



Joan was a proud Balgownie

resident for her 92 years.



She was our Inspiration in Life

Forever loved



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Joan's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Thursday June 13, 2019 at 12noon.



In lieu of flowers a collection box will be

provided for donations to

The Red Cross



Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 8, 2019
