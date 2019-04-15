|
|
FERRIER JOAN MARGARET of Towradgi
Passed away at hospital on April 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Roslyn and Geoff, Christine and Andrew, Lorraine and James. Cherished Nana of her 9 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
Aged 87 Years
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Joan's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Wednesday April 17, 2019 at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers donations to
Australian Kidney Foundation
would be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 15, 2019