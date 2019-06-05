Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan HURST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Maisie HURST


1930 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Joan Maisie HURST Notice
HURST (Davies) Joan Maisie Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on 2nd June, 2019. Late of Wollongong. Loving Wife of Peter for 69 years. Cherished Mother & Mother in law of John, Annette & Gary, Stephen, Greg & Suzanne, Michael & Jenny. Adored Grandma Joan of her 11 Grandchildren & 7 Great Grandchildren. Joan will be sadly missed by her Sisters Elaine and Judith (dec) and her extended family and friends.



Aged 89 Years

Remembered for her Big Heart, Clever Hands

and Full of Life



Relatives & friends of Joan are invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday 7th June, 2019 commencing at 9:30am. Donations are invited to the Flying Doctors Service. A box will be at the Chapel Door.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.