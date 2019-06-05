|
HURST (Davies) Joan Maisie Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on 2nd June, 2019. Late of Wollongong. Loving Wife of Peter for 69 years. Cherished Mother & Mother in law of John, Annette & Gary, Stephen, Greg & Suzanne, Michael & Jenny. Adored Grandma Joan of her 11 Grandchildren & 7 Great Grandchildren. Joan will be sadly missed by her Sisters Elaine and Judith (dec) and her extended family and friends.
Aged 89 Years
Remembered for her Big Heart, Clever Hands
and Full of Life
Relatives & friends of Joan are invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday 7th June, 2019 commencing at 9:30am. Donations are invited to the Flying Doctors Service. A box will be at the Chapel Door.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 5, 2019