In loving memory of Joan Griffin 29/08/1933 - 20/04/2015 Four years today you left us. Our hearts were broken but in time they will heal. The memory of the most beautiful loving Wife, Mum and Nan who came into our hearts will live on forever. Not a day goes by that we don't think of you. Life isn't complete without you. Thank you for all the good years we had. The memories of your love and caring nature will always be with us. To know Joan was to love her. A beautiful and much loved lady. Lots of love from your husband Harry, Children Kerrie, Daryl, Gary and their families xxxxx







