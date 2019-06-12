Home
HOUSE Joan Grace of Flinders formerly of Wollongong



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on June 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Norman. Loving mother and mother in law of Tony and Lorraine (dec), Cheryl (dec) and Allan, Rosemary and Stephen, Janet and Colin, David and Judy. Much loved grandmother of her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren. Joan will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 86 Years

Always loved and sadly missed



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Joan's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue Warilla on Friday June 14, 2019 at 2pm.



In lieu of flowers donations to Oak Flats Woman's Bowling Charity Day would be appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 12, 2019
