FLETCHER Joan of Bulli



Passed away peacefully on May 16, 2019. Beloved Wife of the late Ray. Best friend and dearly loved Mum of Raylene, Mentor of Lachlan. Cherished sister in law and Aunt of many. Great friend of Lola, Jo, Alan, Judith, Ann, and Rocky. Joan will be sadly missed by her many dear friends



Aged 82Years

'Go the Tige's'



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Joan's funeral service to be held at St Mark's Anglican Church, 429 Crown Street West Wollongong on Thursday May 23, 2019 at 2pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury from May 18 to May 21, 2019
