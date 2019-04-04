|
ELLIS Joan (nee Cooper) of Uniting Farmborough
Late of Wollongong
18.10.1926 to 29.04.2019
Our dear Joan passed away peacefully on March 29, 2019. Loving mother and mother in law of Susan and Jim, Nan to Robert, Kim and Wayne. Great Nan to Ryan, Blake, Madison, Keely and best friend and sister in law to Betty O'Halloran and Pat Cooper.
Our family would like to thank the staff at Uniting Farmborough for the care and kindness they have shown to Joan over the past two and a half years.
92 Years
Privately Cremated
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 4, 2019