Edwards Joan Bell (nee Clarke) Passed away on the 18th May, 2019 after a life of caring for her family and community. Much loved Mother of Stephen, Craig, Bradley and Murray; Mother-in law of Wil, Heather, Lois and Bec; Grandmother of Alexander, Lachlan, Michelle, Claire, Sara, Liam, Emma, Natalie and Jake; sister of May; Sister-in-law of Maurie and aunt of Carolyn, Clarke and Howard. Family and friends are invited to join us for a memorial service to celebrate Joan's life on the 3rd July, 2019 at 11:30am at the Scots Presbyterian Church, Kiama NSW, 40 Shoalhaven St. Always tried, Always loved.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 15, 2019
