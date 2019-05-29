Home
Jewell COOKE


1962 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Jewell COOKE Notice
COOKE Jewell 'Jan'



Passed away suddenly but peacefully May 25, 2019. Beloved daughter of Shirley. Much loved sister of Tim, Kerry, Kaye, Faye and their families. Jan will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.





Aged 62 Years

Always loved and

forever missed



A funeral service to celebrate the life of Jan will be held at The Autumn Chapel Wollongong City Funerals, 48 Baan Baan Street Dapto NSW on Friday May 31st, 2019 at 12 noon. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 29, 2019
