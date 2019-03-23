|
|
HARRIS Jessie of Fairy Meadow
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on March 20, 2019. Dearly loved mother and mother in law, Grandma and great grandma of her family. Jessie will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Scotland.
Aged 94 Years
In Gods Care
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jessie's funeral service to be held at St Lukes Anglican Church, Prince Edward Drive Brownsville on Tuesday at 11:30am. Following her service the funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 23, 2019