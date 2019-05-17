Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Jennifer Leanne "Jen" HARRIS


1954 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Jennifer Leanne "Jen" HARRIS Notice
HARRIS Jennifer Leanne "Jen" Passed away peacefully in hospital on May 13th 2019, of Unanderra. Dearly beloved wife and best friend of the late Paul. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Letitia & Josh, Michelle & Kristy, and Josh. Very dear sister of Kaz and Phil. Much loved G-Ma of Zeke and Nate.



Aged 64 Years



You Never Failed To Do Your Best,

A Beautiful Soul Put To Rest,

A Wonderful Lady, Her Heart Was Kind,

A Better Mum You Could Not Find.



Relatives and friends of Jen are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Monday May 20th, 2019 commencing at 10am.

Please consider a donation in lieu of flowers

to the Lions Club of Kiama, a box will be

located at the Chapel for this purpose.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 17, 2019
