HARRIS Jennifer Leanne "Jen" Passed away peacefully in hospital on May 13th 2019, of Unanderra. Dearly beloved wife and best friend of the late Paul. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Letitia & Josh, Michelle & Kristy, and Josh. Very dear sister of Kaz and Phil. Much loved G-Ma of Zeke and Nate.







Aged 64 Years







You Never Failed To Do Your Best,



A Beautiful Soul Put To Rest,



A Wonderful Lady, Her Heart Was Kind,



A Better Mum You Could Not Find.







Relatives and friends of Jen are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Monday May 20th, 2019 commencing at 10am.



Please consider a donation in lieu of flowers



to the Lions Club of Kiama, a box will be



located at the Chapel for this purpose.







Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 17, 2019