Jennifer Jane (Wilson) Johnston

Jennifer Jane (Wilson) Johnston Notice
Jennifer Jane Johnston Nee Wilson 9 September 1955 - 23 April 2019 Beloved wife of Tony, the best mum of Paul and Amanda, the most awesome and devoted nana of Liam, Shauna, Max and Henry, and adored mum-in-law of Katerina and Peter. Treasured daughter of John (dec) and Isabelle (dec), much loved sister and sister-in-law of John and Helen, Allan, Tony (dec), and Susan, and the very special aunt of John (dec), Julie, Suzanne and Nicole. We love and miss you so much A celebration of Jenny's life will be held at theChapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Canberra on Monday 6th May 2019, commencing at 1:30pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 3, 2019
