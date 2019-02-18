|
|
LIVISSIANOS Jean Mavis of Farmborough Heights
Passed away peacefully on February 14, 2019. Dearly loved wife of Luke. Devoted mother of Matt, Peter, Helen, Judith, Nick and Michael. Adored Grandma of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Aged 96 Years
Rest In Peace
Relatives and friends of Jean are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday February 22, 2019 commencing at 12 midday.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 18, 2019