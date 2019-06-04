Home
Jean BRODIE

Notice Condolences

Jean BRODIE Notice
BRODIE Jean of Mt Ousley



Passed away peacefully on May 30, 2019. Beloved wife of Peter. Loved mother and mother in law of Greg and Carmel, Debbie and Angus, Ian. Much loved Grandma of her grandchildren Naomi, Rachel, Sarah, David, Douglas, Nathan and great grandchild Chloe. Jean will be sadly missed by her loving extended family and many dear friends.



Aged 88Years

Always Loved and Sadly Missed



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jean's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore StreetWollongong on Thursday 6 June, 2019 at 2:30pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 4, 2019
