MARTIN Javier (Harvey)
late of Mt Warrigal
Harvey pass away suddenly, at home, on Thursday 14th March 2019. Beloved father to Tia. Beloved son to Antonio and Olga. Much lover brother to Daniel. Dearly loved nephew to all his aunts and uncles and a wonderful loving cousin. Harvey will be sadly missed by all his family and many great friends. A truly wonderful person now with his loving ya-ya.
Aged 41
Harvey's relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen and Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr Kembla Grange, on Friday 22nd March 2019, commencing at 9am.
In lieu of flowers a donation to the Cancer Council would be much appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 20, 2019