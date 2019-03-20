Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Resources
More Obituaries for Javier MARTIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Javier MARTIN


1977 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Javier MARTIN Notice
MARTIN Javier (Harvey)

late of Mt Warrigal



Harvey pass away suddenly, at home, on Thursday 14th March 2019. Beloved father to Tia. Beloved son to Antonio and Olga. Much lover brother to Daniel. Dearly loved nephew to all his aunts and uncles and a wonderful loving cousin. Harvey will be sadly missed by all his family and many great friends. A truly wonderful person now with his loving ya-ya.



Aged 41



Harvey's relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen and Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr Kembla Grange, on Friday 22nd March 2019, commencing at 9am.



In lieu of flowers a donation to the Cancer Council would be much appreciated.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.