TULLOCH Jasper Alan (Jim) of Warilla
Passed away peacefully June 20, 2019. Beloved husband, father, father in law, grandfather and great grandfather. A loving friend of Barbara. Jim will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 93 Years
In God's care
A funeral service to celebrate the life of Jim will be held at Lakeside Memorial Park Chapel, Kanahooka Road Kanahooka NSW on Wednesday June 26, 2019 at 11 am. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend.
In lieu of Flowers donations to Australian Cancer Research Foundation would be appreciated
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 24, 2019