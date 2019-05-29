|
|
REGAN Jarrod John 'Jerry'
04.03.2003 - 21.05.2019
Late of Albion Park
Loving and adored Son of Matt & Jenny. Cherished Big Brother of Sophie. Treasured Grandson of Steve & Jenny, Tom & Jeanette (both dec). Loved by all his Aunties, Uncles and Cousins.
Will Be Sadly Missed By All His Family and Friends.
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the Funeral Service for JARROD to be held in All Saints Anglican Church, 253 Tongarra Road, Albion Park on Friday 31st May, 2019 commencing at 12 noon.
In lieu of flowers please consider donation to Albion Park / Oak Flats Junior Rugby League Club.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 29, 2019