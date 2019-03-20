Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Janice PRIOR


1937 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Janice PRIOR Notice
PRIOR Janice of Balgownie



Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on March 17, 2019. Dearly loved wife of Albert. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Karen & Anthony, Nicole & Lee, Joanne & Jason. Adored Grandma of Emily, Mitchell, Hannah, Ella, Cameron and Zac. Janice will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 81 Years

Rest In Peace



Relatives and friends of Janice are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Lakeside Memorial Park Chapel, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka on Friday March 22, 2019 commencing at 10am. Following the Service, the Funeral will proceed to the adjoining cemetery for Burial.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 20, 2019
