Stan Crapp Funerals Pty Ltd
125 Manning Street
Kiama, New South Wales 2533
02 4232 2371
CROUCH JANICE of Kiama



Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully while sleeping on February 28, 2019. Beloved wife of Alfred (dec). Adored mother of David, Daniel. Much loved Nanna of her grandchildren Lexie, Genevieve. Janice will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 83 Years

Always Loved and Sadly Missed

Reunited with Alfred



The funeral service for Janice will be held in the chapel, Stan Crapp Funeral Home, Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets Kiama on Monday March 4, 2019 at 10:00am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 2, 2019
