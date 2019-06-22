Home
BAMPTON (nee Estcourt) Janette of Dapto



Passed away peacefully on June 19, 2019 at home. Beloved wife of Norman. Loving mother and mother in law of Rhonda, Brenda, Sandi, David, Peter and their families. Loved sister of the late Bill Estcourt. Jan will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 73Years

God has you in His keeping,

we have you in our hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jan's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home , 4 Princes HighwayDapto on MondayJune 24, 2019 at 12noon. Following the service Jan's funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 22, 2019
