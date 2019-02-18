|
|
MELDRUM James Wiseman â€˜Jim' Late of Narellan Vale
Formerly of Cordeaux Heights and Kiama.
08.09.1931 - 15.2.2019
Dearly loved husband of Sybil for a wonderful 64 years. Loved father to Robert and Trisha, and father in law to Kerrie. Beloved Grandad of Jason, Melanie and Lauren and Pappy to his 11 great grand children. Much loved brother and brother in law to David and Isobel (Dunfermline Scotland), Violet (dec).
Aged 87 Years
Always loved and will be dearly missed
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jim's funeral service to be held at Scots Presbyterian Church, Cnr Terralong & Shoalhaven Streets, Kiama on Wednesday February 20, 2019 at 10am.
In lieu of flowers donations to
The Shepherds Centre would be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 18, 2019