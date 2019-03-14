Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
JAMES THOMAS HUMPHRIES

JAMES THOMAS HUMPHRIES Notice
HUMPHRIES JAMES THOMAS 'The Head'

of Wollongong



Passed away peacefully March 8, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Monica. Dearly loved father of Shane, and Greg. Much loved Pop of his grandson Jacob and step grandchildren Matthew, and Rebecca. Jimmy will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 82 Years

'Gone to the big waves in Heaven'



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jimmy's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Tuesday March 19, 2019 at 10am. Following the service his funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.



In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimers

Australia would be appreciated



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019
