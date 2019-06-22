Home
More Obituaries for James QUILKEY
James "Jim" QUILKEY

James "Jim" QUILKEY Notice
QUILKEY James 'Jim' of Woonona



Passed away peacefully with his loving wife at his side on June 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Carole. Much loved father and father in law of Peter, Terry (dec), Tony and Melissa, Kathleen and Joe, Sean and Fiona. Loving Grandad and Da of his 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Jim will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Requiem Mass for the repose of Jim's soul will be celebrated at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Park RoadBulli on Wednesday June 26, 2019 at 1pm.



In lieu of flowers donations to

Dementia Foundation would be appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 22, 2019
