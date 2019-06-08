|
|
RALSTON, James Michael 'Mick' of Port Kembla
Passed away suddenly at home on Sunday June 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Terri. Dearly loved father of James, and Jason. Loved brother of Cheryl, Les-Lee, and their families. Mick will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 62 Years
We will miss your smiling face
A life well lived
A funeral service for James will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong on Friday June 14, 2019 at 2pm. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 8, 2019