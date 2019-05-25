Home
Services
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
4 Princes Highway
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
(2) 4262 0400
Resources
More Obituaries for Jackie LYNCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jackie LYNCH

Notice Condolences

Jackie LYNCH Notice
LYNCH Jackie of North Wollongong



Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on May 22, 2019. Beloved Partner of George. Dearly loved and adored mother and mother in law of Clare, Alice and Jonny, Ben and Janine. Much loved and cherished Grandma of Ella, Florence. Loved sister of David, Julie, Paul, Mal and their families. Jackie will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends and 'the girls'.



Aged 57 Years

'Keep it simple'



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jackie's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home , 4 Princes Highway, Dapto on Tuesday May 28, 2019 at 12 noon.

To celebrate her life, Jackie encouraged coloured clothes and as little black as possible.



In lieu of flowers donations to

Love Your Sister would be appreciated.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.