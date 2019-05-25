|
LYNCH Jackie of North Wollongong
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on May 22, 2019. Beloved Partner of George. Dearly loved and adored mother and mother in law of Clare, Alice and Jonny, Ben and Janine. Much loved and cherished Grandma of Ella, Florence. Loved sister of David, Julie, Paul, Mal and their families. Jackie will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends and 'the girls'.
Aged 57 Years
'Keep it simple'
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jackie's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home , 4 Princes Highway, Dapto on Tuesday May 28, 2019 at 12 noon.
To celebrate her life, Jackie encouraged coloured clothes and as little black as possible.
In lieu of flowers donations to
Love Your Sister would be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 25, 2019