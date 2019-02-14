|
QUINN JACK of Gerringong
Passed away peacefully on February 12, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Pat. Dearly loved father and father in law of John and Sharon, Gary and Angela, Rachel and Mick. Much loved Jack and Poppy of his 11 grandchildren. Loved brother of Peggy, Tom (dec), Peter, Paul (dec), and Bub.
Aged 89 Years
Forever in our Hearts
Requiem Mass for the repose of Jack's soul will be celebrated at St Mary Star Of The Sea Catholic Church, 166 Fern Street Gerringong on Saturday February 16, 2019 at 10am. Following the Mass his funeral will proceed to Gerringong Cemetery, Belinda Street, Gerringong.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 14, 2019