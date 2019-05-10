|
|
AMENDED NOTICE Morton, Ivy Belle of Figtree
Passed away peacefully on May 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Merve. Dearly loved mother of Warren. Loving Grandma of her grandchild Luke. Ivy will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 89Years
No More Pain
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ivy's funeral service to be held at Lakeside Memorial Park Chapel, Kanahooka Road Kanahooka on Monday May 13, 2019 at 1pm. Following the service the funeral will proceed to the adjoining cemetery.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from May 10 to May 11, 2019