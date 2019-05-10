Home
Services
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
4 Princes Highway
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
(2) 4262 0400
Resources
More Obituaries for Ivy Morton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ivy Belle Morton

Notice Condolences

Ivy Belle Morton Notice
AMENDED NOTICE Morton, Ivy Belle of Figtree



Passed away peacefully on May 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Merve. Dearly loved mother of Warren. Loving Grandma of her grandchild Luke. Ivy will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 89Years

No More Pain



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ivy's funeral service to be held at Lakeside Memorial Park Chapel, Kanahooka Road Kanahooka on Monday May 13, 2019 at 1pm. Following the service the funeral will proceed to the adjoining cemetery.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury from May 10 to May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.