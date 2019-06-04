|
|
ZGELA Ivan "Stari" 02.01.1953 - 29.05.2019
Late of Warrawong
Beloved Husband of Diana. Loving Father and Father-In-Law of Erik and Daniel & Hannah. Cherished Dida of Penelope. Loved Brother of Milka and Treasured Uncle.
Forever In Our Hearts.
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend Rosary for IVAN to be held in Mary Queen Of Croats Catholic Church, 7- 9 Bellevue Road, Figtree on Thursday 6th June 2019 commencing at 9.30am. Following the Rosary a Prayer Service will be held then the cortege will proceed to Lakeside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers a donation box will be available at the Church. Family will be dividing donations amongst Ivan's favourite charities, should you wish to consider a donation.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 4, 2019