Ivan HAY

Notice Condolences

Ivan HAY Notice
HAY IVAN of Figtree Passed away on April 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Carol and the late Nessie. Dearly loved father of Dianne, Julie, John, and Matthew. Much loved grandfather of Adam, Ben, Angie, Joel and his great grandchildren. Loved brother of Joyce. Aged 90 Years Ivan was the much loved barber of Tarrawanna for 40 years. Adored by so many customers and their families. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ivan's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Tuesday April 23, 2019 at 2pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury from Apr. 20 to Apr. 23, 2019
